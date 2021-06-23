Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said that policemen in the republic began to quit en masse because of low salaries, which did not justify the risk to health and life. He is quoted by the “Strana.ua” edition.

Now the average salary of a police officer from the patrol service, according to the minister, is no more than 13.5 thousand hryvnia (about 36 thousand rubles). At the same time, in other power structures, for example, the State Bureau of Investigation or the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, this figure is three to four times higher, and law enforcement officers rush to work there.

“They can come, for example, to a call about a family quarrel (…) And there a man who beat his wife attacked the patrolmen with an ax. And the patrolmen open fire, kill a person legally. But they have stress, they killed a person, defending themselves, and they receive only 13.5 thousand, ”Gerashchenko said.

At the same time, he did not provide any statistics on the dynamics of layoffs, limiting himself only to a proposal to increase the salaries of law enforcement officers. There were no specific initiatives from the ministry to the Verkhovna Rada on this issue either.

Earlier it became known that the distrust of Ukrainian citizens to the National Police and the Security Service (SBU) over the past year has grown by at least six percent. The overall balance of trust in these agencies remains negative and amounts to minus 31 percent.