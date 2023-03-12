Ukrainian polar explorers “de-Russified” and “de-communized” signs in Antarctica

Ukrainian polar explorers in Antarctica renamed signs with city signs as part of “decommunization” and “derussification”. The Ukrainian National Antarctic Research Center announced this on its Facebook page. (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The center clarified that the large-scale repairs were carried out by members of the 27th expedition. They replaced the signs with the name and distance to different cities on the guidebook near the Akademik Vernadsky station.

“Doctor Vasily Matkovsky and mechanic Maxim Belous decommunized Kirovograd to Kropyvnytskyi, and also de-Russified the transliteration of Vinnitsa and Odessa,” the publication says.

Mariupol, Kherson, Bucha, Kolomyia, New York and Ottawa were also added to the city signs.

In November 2022, a petition appeared on the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to rename Russia to Muscovy; in February 2023, it gained 25,000 signatures required for consideration by the head of state. The authors of the initiative propose to officially replace the name “Russia” with “Muscovy”, “Russian Federation” with “Moscow Federation”, and replace the term “Russian” with “Moscow”.

Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, called Zelensky’s order to consider this issue stupid and said that the idea of ​​renaming Russia to Muscovy would not affect anything.