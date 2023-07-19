Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

A Mil Mi-8 helicopter was also seen at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023. © Karolis Kavolelis/Imago

Russian air superiority in the Ukraine war is giving Kiev a hard time. A pilot describes the worries and needs.

Kyiv/Frankfurt – The counteroffensive of Ukraine hardly makes any progress. There are two reasons for this. On the ground, it is primarily the huge Russian minefields that are preventing their own troops from advancing Ukraine war hinder. The lack of air support weighs at least as heavily.

“Many people die every day – many. And that’s only because no decision was made,” complained Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zalushnyy in an interview with the newspaper at the end of June Washington Post with a view to the previously undelivered Western fighter jets. Russian air superiority can only be broken with Western fighter jets. So far, the Ukrainian Air Force has been fighting with outdated Soviet-made fighter jets.

Ukraine is clearly inferior to Russia in the air

How bad the situation in the air really is for Ukraine is made clear by an interview that a Ukrainian pilot gave to the British Sunday newspaper Sunday Times has given. The Air Force of Ukraine was clearly inferior, the major said. Ukraine have Russia nothing to oppose in the air.

Specifically, the pilot went into the operations around Bachmut. His team had to fight against a much better equipped opponent. In fact, his team reportedly has to rely on obsolete Soviet-built Mil Mi-8 helicopters, a model that entered service in the late 1960s. The pilot also complained about missing ammunition. His crew therefore only flies one mission per day.

Ukraine lacks modern helicopters and fighter jets

Russia, on the other hand, has the modern Kamov Ka-52 helicopter, designed primarily for heavy combat. A Mil-Mi-8 was once developed for troop transport. “The Russians understand that we can’t touch them in the air,” said the pilot. Half of his unit has already been killed.

The problem is not just limited to helicopters. The situation with the fighter planes is just as devastating. “The Russian jets are of much better quality than ours,” the major said. “It’s like comparing a Mercedes to a Lada.” In Soviet times, the Lada was considered a “car for everyone” with a reputation for being cheap, bulky and unreliable.

Ukrainian pilots ready for training on F-16 fighter jets

The first group of Ukrainian pilots is now ready for training on F16 fighter jets abroad. “We’re waiting for the first group to leave and then the second will follow,” Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on Monday (July 17) on Ukraine’s public television. In total, several dozen Ukrainians are to be trained on US-type fighter jets. Technical staff are also trained. (cs)