Media reported that the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighters has already begun, although the planned delivery of the planes is likely to take months.

“The training has already started,” Oleksey Reznikov, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, was quoted by the TV channel “24 Kanal” as saying.

The report stated that engineers and technicians are also receiving training. Reznikov did not indicate the location of the training.

The Netherlands and Denmark agreed to send F-16s to Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots on them.

However, sending the planes requires the approval of the United States, as it is an American weapon system.

On Thursday, the US government said it wanted to enable Denmark and the Netherlands to quickly transfer F-16s to Kiev.