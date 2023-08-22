Danish Ministry of Defense: pilots and technical staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began training for F-16 fighters

Eight pilots and 65 technical personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have begun training to operate American F-16 fighters. This is with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Denmark, the agency reports. Reuters.

“Denmark has begun training eight Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters as part of its obligation to transfer the fighters to Ukraine for free use,” the report says. It is noted that the training will take place at the Danish Air Force base in Skridstrup.