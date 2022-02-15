Pilots of the most widespread MiG-29 air crews in Ukraine began to leave the service en masse, informed February 14 columnist for the American newspaper Forbes David Ax.

In his article, he noted that the staff drain began to gain momentum since 2019. The main reasons were low wages, bureaucracy and poorly conducted exercises, the level of training in which did not correspond to Russians. If the conflict escalates, the shortage of personnel can “ground” Ukraine.

Over 70 pilots left service in 2019 and 2020. The five refused to renew their contracts in July 2021. However, this is not the only problem of the Ukrainian Air Force. The number of MiG-29s themselves has been significantly reduced.

“More than 200 MiG-29s ended up on Ukrainian territory after the collapse of the Soviet Union 31 years ago. Over the next two decades, the air fleet was reduced due to the fact that Kiev sold part of the jets to foreign buyers and sent spare aircraft bodies to warehouses, where they were stored without crew supervision and the ability to maintain their condition, ”the source of the publication noted.

At the moment, the number of MiG-29s varies from 37 to 70.

Earlier, on December 6, 2021, journalists have already assessed the state of the Ukrainian air fleet. Then her aviation was recognized as “old and depleted.” This was confirmed by Kiev itself, forced to ask the Canadian armed forces for a transport aircraft with non-lethal weapons.