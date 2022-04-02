LVIV (Reuters) – Maksim Levin, a photographer and cameraman who worked for a Ukrainian news website and a longtime Reuters contributor, was killed while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Levin leaves a wife and four children.

His body was found in a village north of the Ukrainian capital Kiev on April 1, the news website LB.ua, where he worked, reported on Saturday.

Levin, born in 1981, was a documentary filmmaker who had contributed to Reuters’ coverage of the country since 2013.

He worked in the village of Huta Mezhyhirska, in an area where there was heavy bombing.

Ukraine’s attorney general’s office said Levin was “killed by soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces with two small-arms shots”. The information could not be independently verified.

John Pullman, global image editor at Reuters, said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of long-time Reuters contributor Maksim Levin in Ukraine.”

(By Elizabeth Piper)

