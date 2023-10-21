Ukraine’s Parliament began a vote this week to ban the Russia-linked Orthodox Church from operating in the country, as well as other religious organizations allegedly affiliated with Putin’s government, which “practice armed aggression” against Ukrainian territory.

The bill was approved, in the first reading, by 267 parliamentarians, a number well above the required number of 226 votes.

In order for it to be sanctioned, the document will undergo two further readings, in which further approvals from the majority of Parliament are required.

After this confirmation, the text goes to the office of the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, who has the power to sanction the project and put the ban on religious institutions into effect.

The Orthodox Church linked to the Moscow Patriarchate has lost many followers in recent years, especially since 2018, when the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) was created, with supposed independence from Russia.

With the start of the war by Vladimir Putin’s government, this separation was intensified and the new church formed within Kiev became popular. In May 2022, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church officially stated that it had cut ties with the Russian church.

However, a commission created by the Ukrainian government decided that the UOC is still canonically linked to the enemy country, despite the institution claiming otherwise.

The Ukrainian Security Service said on Thursday (19) that hundreds of criminal cases, including treason charges, have been opened against UOC representatives since the start of the war in February last year.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Guardianpolitical analyst Volodymyr Fesenko stated that, even if it is banned from the country, it is unlikely that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church will stop its activities in the territory.