After more than 40 days of the war between Russia and Ukraine began, The effects of the conflict have been devastating for the entire population. Between sanctions, bombings and looting, the world has shuddered at the constant stories of pain that the population has had to endure.

And it is that not even the minors have been able to save themselves from the psychological and physical effects of the war. In Ukraine, the story of Oleksandra Makoviy has gone viral on networks, going around the world.

According to a publication made on her Instagram account, the woman and mother of a little girl told how On the first day of the war, she was so scared that she wrote her number and those of her relatives on her little girl’s back.

She did this so that she or some of her relatives could be contacted, in the event that the family had to separate unexpectedly or that the girl was lost.

“I signed it with my trembling hands. But who would say? Now we know what it’s like to wake up to the loud and powerful sound of explosions rising hundreds of kilometers,” he wrote in his post. Although the woman affirms that she is already safe in Burma, her action was taken as an example for many other fathers and mothers who replicated the action in their children.

Ukrainian women and children, after being displaced, arrive at the Lviv train station, while trying to leave Ukraine. Photo: MIGUEL A. LOPES/EFE/EPA

Even, Former Ukrainian Government Spokesperson Iuliia Mendel shared Makoviy’s photo on her Twitter and told her story so that more people would know about her.

Until the beginning of April, Ukrainian authorities have reported that There are already 266 children injured since the invasion began, although they think they could be. In addition there could be more victims in kyiv, Mariupol, Chernigov and Lugansk.

A Ukrainian mom Oleksandra Makoviy wrote on her daughter’s body the name, date of birth, numbers of parents so that if she is lost or they are killed during war someone can help the girl.

“Then I even thought “why didn’t I make a tattoo with this information to her?” Says her Mom pic.twitter.com/orCbgnPm1l — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) April 5, 2022

