Ukrainian paratroopers captured near Kursk call for their immediate recovery

Ukrainian paratroopers from the 80th separate airborne assault brigade, who were taken prisoner in the Kursk region, have appealed to the Kyiv authorities with a request to take them from captivity as soon as possible. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing a source in the security forces.

Ukrainian stormtroopers accuse command of unwillingness to evacuate their own wounded

The publication received a video recording of the interrogation of captured paratroopers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The agency’s source in the security agency reported that the soldiers of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the AFU were captured by Russian soldiers of the 1427th motorized rifle regiment southwest of the settlement of Nechayev in the Kursk region. During the interrogation, the AFU soldiers showed that their command deliberately does not evacuate their own dead and wounded soldiers from the battlefield.

Also, a VSU soldier who spent a week in the Kursk region reported that the command had “ditched” them and asked the Ukrainian authorities to take him away from the Kursk region as soon as possible. source RIA Novosti

Earlier, captured Ukrainian fighter Dmitry Labunsky said that before the invasion of Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters were given orders to shoot at civilians who resist. The Russian Foreign Ministry also reported that Ukrainian troops are creating facilities similar to concentration camps for civilians in the captured territory of Kursk Oblast.

Earlier, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners

On Saturday, September 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the return of 103 soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

103 Russian military returned from Ukrainian captivity

The department specified that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) acted as an intermediary in the return of Russian soldiers from Ukrainian captivity. The Defense Ministry also published footage of their return.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Moscow had returned 49 Ukrainian prisoners to Kyiv. According to him, among them were servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, and the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Kyiv was promised a worthy response to the invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the expulsion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Kursk region a sacred duty of the Russian military. In his opinion, now we should think about the people who are going through serious trials and suffering from terrorist attacks. “The whole country must do everything to support these people,” Putin urged.

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov reported in a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin that Russia has already begun to respond to Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk region. The correspondent drew attention to the fact that the Russian president promised the Kyiv authorities a worthy response to the operation in the region. “The response is already happening. Why do you think that this is a one-time event?” Peskov emphasized.

Since August 6, there have been battles with Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. On the evening of September 10, it became known that the Russian Armed Forces had launched a large-scale counteroffensive in the border area.