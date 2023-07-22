Dhe most famous monk in Ukraine is now in prison. Metropolitan Pavlo presides over the Cave Monastery in Kiev, which is the spiritual and administrative center of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). The arrest of Pavlo last week also drew Moscow Patriarch Kirill into action. The life of the metropolitan is in danger, claimed this week the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, from which the UOC had only declared itself “independent” and “independent” in May of last year. Pavlo was placed under house arrest in early April after a deadline imposed by the Ukrainian authorities to evacuate the Pechersk Lavra. However, most of the monks are still at the site more than three months later.

However, Kiev takes a hard line against the monastery head. Shortly before his arrest, the Ukrainian domestic secret service SBU published various allegations on Telegram. Accordingly, Pavlo denied, among other things, the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state and described Russia’s aggression as an intra-Ukrainian “civil war”.