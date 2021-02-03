The Opposition Platform for Life party initiates the impeachment procedure of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Deputy Vadim Rabinovich said this from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, reading an appeal from the faction, reports RIA News…

Related materials No words In Kiev, they decided to finally break off the connection with Russia. Ukrainians will be banned from speaking Russian

According to him, this is due to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against the TV channels 112 Ukraine, ZIK and NewsOne. “We are initiating the impeachment of President Zelenskiy, who mocked the voters and the country,” Rabinovich said.

Some of the deputies of the presidential party “Servant of the People” greeted the opposition’s statement with laughter.

Earlier on February 3, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, said that the sanctions against television channels are not censorship, but are aimed at combating propaganda. The NSDC’s decision was also greeted by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Alexander Tkachenko. In his opinion, “112 Ukraine”, ZIK and NewsOne were engaged in information terrorism and threatened the security of Ukraine, as they are “instruments of the Kremlin’s propaganda.”

On February 2, it became known that Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the application of sanctions against several TV channels: 112 Ukraine and regional channels under his logo, as well as ZIK and NewsOne. After his decree, they stopped broadcasting. Personal sanctions were also imposed on the deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Taras Kozak, who owns the Novosti media holding.