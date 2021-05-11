Yuriy Boyko, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, called the charges of treason against his fellow party member Viktor Medvedchuk political repression. The politician stated this in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

According to Boyko, a search is underway in Medvedchuk’s apartment.

“Yesterday they pressed some, today we got to Medvedchuk with [Тарасом] Kozak. Tomorrow they will try to get to someone else. I think these are typical political repressions, the purpose of which is to silence our party, ”Boyko said.

The politician promised that the party “will not give offense” to its deputies, and assured that the actions of the authorities “will not frighten off” the opposition.

On May 11, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) came with a search to the house of the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk. Earlier, he was suspected of treason and attempted theft of national resources in Crimea.

On February 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against Viktor Medvedchuk, his wife Oksana Marchenko and associated individuals and legal entities. The reason for the restrictions was the investigation of a criminal case on the financing of terrorism. Prior to that, opposition TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, associated with Medvedchuk, were blocked.