The Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” (OLLP) accused the Ukrainian authorities of “surrendering national interests.” The corresponding statement is published on website political force.

The adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of a bill on the resumption of the work of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (VKKS) of Ukraine was called a betrayal of the country’s interests in the HLS. According to the party, the deputies voted for “another anti-constitutional amendment” and gave control over the formation of the VKKS to “foreign protégés”.

The OPSJ noted that now “representatives of foreign creditors” will be able to promote “puppet judges” into the judiciary of Ukraine, who will protect exclusively their interests.

June 29 Verkhovna Rada approved a bill on the resumption of work of the VKKS of Ukraine. In particular, the deputies approved the amendments by the Venice Commission. They provide for the right of a casting vote for international experts during voting in the selection of members of the VKKS.

Earlier, OLEZH accused the Ukrainian authorities of pursuing an anti-constitutional policy. The party said that the reforms are destroying medicine and education, millions of people in the country are “deprived of the right to develop their native culture and speak their native language,” and the national wealth of Ukraine is transferred “under the control of foreigners.”