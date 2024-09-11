Ukrainian opens fire with a gun at passers-by in Warsaw

A Ukrainian opened fire on passersby in Warsaw, after which he barricaded himself in an apartment. This was reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

The incident occurred on the evening of September 10 on Kokhanovsky Street in the European capital. Local residents reported to the police about a man who was shooting at passers-by from the balcony of his own apartment. Anti-terrorist unit officers arrived at the scene.

The troublemaker barricaded himself in the apartment and shouted incoherent phrases. Then he set fire to things and began throwing them out.

The police threw several flash-bang grenades into the building, after which they detained the Ukrainian. The troublemaker was taken for a psychiatric examination.

Earlier, a Donetsk resident attacked passers-by with a knife, and was detained by police officers who arrived at the scene. Three people were injured by the attacker’s actions.