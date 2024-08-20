Moskalkova: Ukrainian Ombudsman Visits Russian Prisoners from Kursk Region

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said that her Ukrainian colleague Dmitry Lubinets visited Russian prisoners from the Kursk region. This was reported by TASS.

“The last visit was to our captured servicemen in Kursk, he [Дмитрий Лубинец — прим. “Ленты.ру”] visited,” the ombudsman said at the 10th All-Russian Youth Educational Forum “Territory of Meanings.”

Moskalkova also said that Lubinets sent her a video. However, the ombudsman did not disclose the content of the video.

