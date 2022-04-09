Russia withdraws registration of human rights organizations such as Amnesty International

Russia withdraws the registration of 15 international human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

The Russian Ministry of Justice said in a statement that the organizations were “excluded due to the discovery of violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation”. It is suspected that the law of the end of March prohibits the distribution of “false” information about actions by the Russian government abroad.

“This new iron curtain will not stop our ongoing efforts to protect the rights of all Russians and citizens in Ukraine,” Human Rights Watch director Kenneth Roth said in a statement. According to the human rights group, the Kremlin’s action is part of a years-long strategy to quell critical voices in Russia.