Jaroslawa Mahutschich is a world record holder and Olympic champion in the high jump. Under the strain of the war, she became known to Ukraine, which supported her morally – but also by collecting donations for weapons.

SZ: Ms. Mahutschich, you are an Olympic champion in the high jump and a world record holder – as a top athlete you travel around the world almost all year round. Meanwhile, their home, the large city of Dnipro, about 400 kilometers southeast of Kiev, is repeatedly being shelled. How do you deal with it?