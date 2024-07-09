Head of Parliament Konstantinov: Ukrainian oligarchs deprived of large assets in Crimea

Ukrainian oligarchs have been stripped of their largest assets in Crimea, and they have been transferred to the ownership of the republic or Russian investors. This was reported by the head of the republic’s parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, reports RIA News.

“But we continue to work with citizens’ requests, and the anti-terrorism commission is working,” he added, specifying that after it makes a qualified decision on the new assets, it will be announced to the public.

Earlier, Konstantinov said that the new package of nationalization of Crimean assets of Ukrainian oligarchs included the apartment of a friend of Volodymyr Zelensky in the village of Livadia on the southern coast of the peninsula. We are talking about real estate owned by relatives of the Ukrainian politician and oligarch Vitaly Khomutynnik, as well as objects “owned by other Ukrainian neighbors of Zelensky in Livadia.”