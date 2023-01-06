Ukrainian oligarch Zhevago released on bail pending his extradition

The Ukrainian oligarch and former member of the country’s parliament Konstantin Zhevago, who was detained in Courchevel, was released on bail pending the decision on his extradition from France to Ukraine. The corresponding decision was made by the French court in Chambéry, reports Reuters.

In the courtroom, Zhevago pleaded not guilty and stated that he should not be sent to Ukraine. He also noted that for the first time he was in prison. The oligarch asked to be given the opportunity to be released from custody until the next extradition hearing.

The court agreed to release the prisoner on bail in the amount of one million euros (about 76.4 million rubles). The next hearing in the Zhevago case is scheduled for January 19.

In 2021, Interpol put Zhevago on the international wanted list at the request of the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine. The oligarch is accused of organizing the embezzlement of 113 million dollars of this institution as the owner of the Finance and Credit bank. At the end of December 2022, Zhevago was detained in the French ski resort of Courchevel.