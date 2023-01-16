Kharkivgaz and Dneprogaz announced an attempted raider seizure by Naftogaz

The Ukrainian oil and gas companies Kharkivgaz and Dneprogaz announced an attempted raider takeover. This was reported on the company's Facebook pages.

As stated in the companies, officials of the state company Naftogaz of Ukraine tried to change the leadership of the boards of their joint-stock companies. According to representatives of Kharkivgaz and Dneprogaz, the incident was a continuation of the “fictitious case of the State Bureau of Investigations lobbied by Naftogaz regarding payments for the use of gas distribution networks, which has no legal prospects.”

The companies also turned to Western countries and international organizations, urging them to pay attention to the “illegal actions” of Naftogaz Ukrainy officials, who, taking advantage of hostilities in the country, “violate the basic rights guaranteed by the constitution of Ukraine.”

“We believe that attempts to raider seizure of a critical infrastructure enterprise can lead to destabilization of the situation in the front-line region, and also create a tense atmosphere in the workforce,” the statement says.

