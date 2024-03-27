Officials reported that 19 people were injured, including four children, including a three-month-old infant, in Kharkiv, in the latest strikes since Russia announced it would launch a military operation in Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine denounces

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the attack and described it as “Russian terrorism.”

• Volodymyr Tymoshko, Kharkiv police chief, said that Moscow may have used a new type of guided bomb, which he described as the “UMBPD-30.”

• According to Timoshko, “It is something between a guided aerial missile that they (the Russians) used recently and a missile. It is a flying bomb, so to speak.”

• The regional governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Sinyhopov, indicated that Moscow may have used a new type of bomb, saying, “It seems that the Russians decided to test their modified bombs on residents of homes.”

• Sinyhopov added on the Telegram application that two residential buildings and a medical institution were partially destroyed, and 14 buildings were damaged, including an educational facility.

• Mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported on Telegram that there had been another raid after midnight on a neighborhood in the city, causing the destruction of a restaurant and smashing windows in a nearby building, but no casualties were reported.

• Prosecutors in the Kharkiv region said that a 12-year-old child was killed when Russian forces bombed the town of Burova, southeast of Kharkiv.

• The police imposed a security cordon around a five-story residential building that was bombed, its windows were shattered, and the balconies were severely damaged.

Russia has not yet commented on these statements, but Moscow has always denied targeting civilians in its war with Ukraine.

Kharkiv and the surrounding area have been repeatedly attacked by missiles and drones during the war that has been going on for more than two years, but the use of large-caliber guided bombs is something the city is not accustomed to.