On Sunday, Ukrainian officials made statements on the battle fronts, confirming that drones and missiles had been shot down.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that air defense systems destroyed six attack drones and a cruise missile overnight, adding that a total of nine cruise missiles were fired at Ukraine. On the other hand, local officials reported that six people were killed and 16 others were wounded in a missile strike, yesterday, Saturday, that hit A postal company warehouse in the Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video on social media showing what appears to be a heavily damaged warehouse surrounded by rubble and a container.

Oleg Sinigubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said, “The six dead and 14 wounded were all company employees.”

He added, “The victims, whose ages ranged from 19 to 42 years, suffered shrapnel wounds and wounds resulting from explosions.”

Sinigubov added that seven of the wounded, who are undergoing treatment in hospital, are in serious condition.

The Interior Ministry confirmed the death toll but reported 16 wounded.

Sergey Nozka, an employee at the postal company, said that the injuries of some of his colleagues were “slight to moderately serious,” adding that “some are in a very serious condition.”

He explained that a missile “entered the neighboring warehouse and our warehouse as well, and the windows were blown out.”