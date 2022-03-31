The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that Russian forces destroyed 15% of homes in the city, the Ukrainian National News Agency reported Thursday morning.

He added: “Over the past 35 days, a total of 1,531 buildings were destroyed in the city of Kharkiv, including 1,292 residential homes.

The Russian army destroyed 76 secondary schools, 54 nurseries and 16 hospitals. A total of 239 administrative buildings are in ruins.

The agency noted that Kharkiv has been subjected to continuous daily bombardment since the start of the Russian offensive. About a third of the local population has left the city.