He stated, on national television, that the besieged southern city of Mariupol is holding out and that he believes that Russian efforts to besiege Ukrainian forces in the east will be in vain, adding that “the situation is under control.”

After more than 40 days of war, Ukraine says that Russia continues to bomb its cities, especially in the eastern regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk, after the withdrawal of Russian forces from the vicinity of the capital, Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine will continue to demand the West to ban Russian oil and gas, with the European Union vowing to impose a fifth set of sanctions on Friday.

Kuleba addresses NATO countries and the European Union, as well as Finland, Sweden, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, in a special session of foreign ministers to maintain international support for sanctions and arms imports.

“We will continue to insist on a complete ban on oil and gas,” he told reporters at NATO headquarters at a joint conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“I think the deal Ukraine is offering is fair,” he added. “Give us weapons and we will sacrifice our lives and control the war in Ukraine.”

Kuleba called on Germany in particular to speed up arms shipments to Ukraine, ordering aircraft, land-based anti-ship missiles, armed vehicles and air defense systems. He said the procedures were taking too long in Berlin.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Birbock, who has offered to hold another meeting of NATO foreign ministers in May in Berlin, said she would discuss increasing arms sales to Ukraine with allies on Thursday in Brussels.

On Wednesday, Stoltenberg warned of a war that could last months or even years, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pledged long-term support for Ukraine.

But although a possible EU ban on Russian oil and gas could cut off an important source of income in Moscow’s war, it would also hurt the European economy and push gas prices up.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said a fifth set of EU sanctions would be agreed on Thursday or Friday, including a ban on the purchase of Russian coal.

“We are taking a gradual approach, now we are accelerating the pace,” he told reporters.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie did not rule out further sanctions, including an energy embargo, after the United States and Britain announced on Wednesday new sanctions against Russian banks and family members of Russian President Vladimir Putin.