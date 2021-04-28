In Moscow, ICR and FSB officers detained Igor Sosnovsky, a Donetsk businessman and former adviser to ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov, Kommersant writes.

According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian official offered to organize a letter from FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov to Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev for five million dollars, after considering which the former General Director of Railtransholding (RTH) Sergei Shpak would be removed from the international wanted list, and his criminal prosecution for embezzlement – discontinued. He was arrested in absentia in 2019 on charges of a particularly large embezzlement of 1.8 billion rubles. In case of refusal to pay, Sosnovsky promised that he would connect “American Interpol” and the businessman would be extradited from Ukraine to Russia.

Sosnovsky was detained on April 27 at a restaurant, where he met with Shpak’s representative Artem Tkachev. The meeting was preceded by negotiations between Shpak and Tkachev and Sosnovsky, which had been going on since the summer of 2020. The official said that he has connections with the FSB, with the help of which he can solve the problems of the former head of the RTKh.

For $ 500,000, he could organize the transfer of Shpak’s criminal case from the organized crime investigation unit of the Interior Ministry’s Investigation Department to the FSB Investigation Department, after which, for another $ 4.5 million, intelligence officers allegedly guaranteed Mr. Shpak’s removal from the international wanted list. However, in fact, Sosnovsky did not send any letters to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At a meeting in a restaurant on April 27, Tkachev gave Sosnovsky a package with money, and the official headed to the exit, where FSB officers were waiting for him. He refused to testify, referring to the Constitution, which allows not to testify against himself. On April 29, the Presnensky District Court must choose a preventive measure for him in the form of arrest.