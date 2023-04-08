A Ukrainian official will travel to India on Sunday for the first direct talks between the two countries since the start of Russia’s attack on Ukraine last year.
India has an old friendship with Moscow and has refrained from condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
New Delhi is also one of the major importers of military equipment from Moscow, and a year ago it increased its imports of Russian oil in return for Western countries limiting their supplies coming from Russia.
In a statement, the Indian government announced that Amina Japarova, Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister, would “exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine” with a senior Indian foreign ministry official.
According to the statement, India has “friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation” with Ukraine, and the visit would be an occasion to “enhance mutual understanding and interests.”
