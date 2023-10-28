Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Shevchuk: Ukrainian Armed Forces suffer heavy losses every day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) suffer heavy losses every day; it is necessary to tighten mobilization measures. Vladislav Shevchuk, the company commander of the 80th Special Airborne Brigade, spoke about this, writes the publication “Strana.ua“

“There are not enough people. Soldiers are running out, daily. Those who think they can sit deep in the rear will not do so,” he noted.

Shevchuk expressed the opinion that there is nothing wrong with the Ukrainian military catching conscripts right on the streets. According to the officer, these people “must fulfill their constitutional duties.”

Earlier, military expert Vasily Dandykin said that the most vulnerable equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is aviation, which suffers heavy losses. According to him, “NATO equipment is also vulnerable: Leopard, M113 armored personnel carriers.”

In addition, the Financial Times previously indicated that the number of wounded soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces tripled after the start of the counteroffensive.

Thus, in a conversation with a Western publication, military medic Alina Belous, serving on the front line, said that after the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, doctors work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, noting a threefold increase in Ukrainian Armed Forces losses.