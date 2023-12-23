Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Gubarenko: many conscientious objectors at the front escape punishment

The commander of the 2nd mechanized battalion of the Separate Presidential Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Igor Hubarenko, complained that many conscientious objectors at the front avoid punishment due to the peculiarities of the republic’s legislation. His words leads “Ukrainian Truth”.

The officer noted that the country’s Criminal Code does not deal with conscientious objectors. It takes from two weeks to a month to bring a soldier to justice for failure to comply with an order, but even after a lengthy trial, a soldier can find “loopholes” in the law.

“There are a lot of criminal cases filed. There are some that have been going on since last year,” concluded Hubarenko.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that the Ukrainian military complains of fatigue, justifying this by saying that it is impossible to win the conflict through motivation alone.