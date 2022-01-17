Oleg Marchenko, a resident of the Kharkiv region, offered to place a NATO military base on his land. This is reported Telegram– channel “Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine”.

In a published letter addressed to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, written in Ukrainian and dated January 10, the man said that he was ready to transfer to the North Atlantic Alliance for life free use of a land plot of 8.13 hectares, located in one of the villages of the Kharkiv region.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov announced the observed gradual invasion of NATO into the territory of Ukraine. According to him, this state of affairs is a real threat to stability and security in Europe, and Moscow “cannot tolerate this situation any longer.”