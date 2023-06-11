The Ukrainian army on Sunday claimed the recapture of a village in the southeastern region of Donetsk, its first victory since the offensive against Russian troops in this part of the front began. Foreign sources also signal territorial gains, but President Volodymyr Zelensky is silent about the course of the long-awaited operation.

Ukrainian troops liberated Blahodatne near Velyka Novosilka. Confirmed by the 68th Fighter Brigade,” the army posted on Facebook over a video of soldiers in a destroyed building displaying a Ukrainian flag. Two Russian soldiers and a pro-Russian fighter were captured, according to the spokesperson for the units that took part in the operation and are responsible for the defense of the ‘Front Tavria’.

The village in question lies on the border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions in southeastern Ukraine, where Moscow has been reporting heavy attacks for almost a week. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, enemy attacks were repelled around Bachmut and the city of Marjinka, more than 100 kilometers to the south. Russian troops “continue to suffer heavy casualties that they are trying to cover up,” it said. Ukrainian military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi reported progress in the former city. “We are conducting counter-attacks and have managed to advance up to 1.4 kilometers in several front sections,” Cherevatyi said.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

No details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday that a counter-offensive is underway but has remained silent on the course of the long-awaited operation. “Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at,” Zelensky said at a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his surprise visit to Kyiv. “You have to trust our army and I do,” he added. See also Russian student newspaper Doxa editors sentenced to two years of hard labor

Zelensky then listed the names of the highest ranking Ukrainian generals. “They are all optimistic. Pass that on to Putin,” he told the media with a smile. The Russian president said on Friday that the Ukrainian counter-offensive had begun, but that the troops were making no progress. Zelensky called Putin’s remarks “interesting” and went on to say: “It is important for Russia to feel that – in my opinion – they don’t have long.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with signed copies of their joint statement, Saturday in Kyiv. © ANP/EPA



Ukraine has been announcing for months a large-scale counter-offensive to recapture Russian-held areas in the south and east of the country. In his daily video message, Zelensky thanked Ukrainian troops on Saturday evening. “Thanks to all who are holding their positions and also to those who are advancing,” the president said. He referred to the front in the southeast of the country, where the heaviest fighting is taking place, but again gave no details about developments.

Deputy Defense Secretary Hanna Maliar explained on Telegram that it will not be communicated until there is clarity on the battlefield. She indicated that the liberation of a city will only be reported when the position is fortified and not when the soldiers move in. Maliar accused Moscow on Sunday on Telegram of blowing up the occupied Kakhovka dam to prevent the advance of Ukrainian troops into the southern Kherson region. See also Argentina's economic crisis is a "cautionary tale" for the US





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Drone boats

Russia’s defense ministry claimed on Sunday that a Ukrainian attack on an intelligence vessel of its Black Sea fleet had been repulsed in the early hours of the morning. The Priazovye, which monitors the Turkstream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, is said to have been targeted by six high-speed drone boats some 300 kilometers southeast of the headquarters in Sevastopol. At the time of the attack, she said, an unmanned American surveillance aircraft (RQ-4 Global Hawk) was in the central part of the Black Sea.

The ministry on Saturday reported “failed” attacks by Ukraine in the Donetsk region and the area around the city of Zaporizhia. She also mentioned Bachmut, the city Moscow said it captured last month after ten months of heavy fighting. Reuters news agency could not independently verify the situation on the battlefield.

Footage released on Saturday showed German and American tanks destroyed in fighting in the Zaporizhia region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. © ANP/EPA



Defense lines breached

It Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US defense and foreign policy think tank, reported on Saturday evening “counteroffensive operations” by Ukraine in at least four sections of the front. Russian sources report Ukrainian activity near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region. Footage posted and geolocated on June 10 shows Ukrainian troops gaining territory near Orichiv in western Zaporizhia region. Military bloggers signal a Ukrainian advance northwest and east of Bachmut. The Russian defense ministry reported Ukrainian attacks in the border area of ​​the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, particularly near Velyka Novosilka, it said. See also After the S-Bahn accident, investigators have to measure the accident site

“Russian sources claim Ukrainian forces have tactical advantages in carrying out attacks at night, thanks to Western-supplied equipment with superior night vision capabilities,” the ISW said.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

According to the British Ministry of Defence, “major Ukrainian operations” have taken place in various sectors in eastern and southern Ukraine in recent days. In some areas, Ukrainian troops have probably made good progress and have broken through Russian defense lines. Progress was slower in other areas,” it said in its daily update on the war situation based on information from British intelligence services on Saturday.

Russian performance is “varying,” says London. “Some units are likely conducting credible defense operations, while others have made a disorderly retreat with increasing reports of Russian casualties in their own minefields.” The Russian air force, according to the British, has been “unusually active” over southern Ukraine, where airspace is more freely accessible to Russia than in other parts of the country. However, it remains unclear whether tactical airstrikes have been effective.

Watch our videos about the war in Ukraine here: