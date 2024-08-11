Ukrainian offensive at Kursk | Ukraine’s attack on Russia slowed down, but the fighting continues – This is what is known about the situation now

Ukrainian offensive at Kursk|The advance of Ukrainian troops in Russia seems to have slowed down or stopped, but Russia has not been able to push Ukrainian troops out of the region.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. On Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense indirectly admitted that Ukrainian troops have advanced at least 25-30 kilometers in the Kursk region on Russian soil. After Russia moved more soldiers and equipment to the area, the advance of the Ukrainian forces has slowed down. The Russian Ministry of Defense says that it has also repelled another attack in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops tried to cross the border further south.

Ukrainian the attack on the Kursk region on Russian soil, which started on Tuesday, continues.

With its attack, Ukraine managed to surprise Russia, which declared an anti-terrorist operation in the region and began evacuating the residents of the border areas.

After the initial surprise, Russia has moved more soldiers and equipment to the area. After that, the advance of the Ukrainian troops seems to have slowed down or stopped, but the troops have not been pushed out of the area. About the situation there is no complete clarity.

HS compiled information on what is currently known about the operation in Ukraine.

How far have the Ukrainian forces advanced?

On Sunday The Russian Ministry of Defense indirectly admitted that Ukrainian troops have advanced at least 25-30 kilometers from the border on the Russian side. However, it said over the weekend that it had stopped the Ukrainian attacks.

According to Russian war bloggers, the fighting is taking place at a depth of about 20 kilometers from the border, reports the news agency Reuters on Sunday.

The advance of Ukrainian forces in the region has slowed down, the US think tank also reported ISW (Institute for Study of War) on Saturday. It says that, according to geolocation, the Ukrainian forces have mainly remained in the same positions as before or have advanced only a little.

According to a Ukrainian source, the goal of the attack is to destabilize Russia and stretch the positions of Russian forces. According to the source, Ukraine respects international law in its attack, and does not intend to claim Russian territories for itself.

In the picture shared by the mayor of Kursk, Igor Kurtšak, on Telegram on Sunday, a residential building in Kursk, Russia, allegedly set ablaze by a missile strike.

Russian of the Ministry of Defence by Russia has also repelled another attack in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops tried to cross the border from further south, northeast of Suja. The matter was reported by Reuters, an independent Russian media Medusa and the Russians war bloggers.

The villages are located 25 and 30 kilometers from the border.

Governor of the Kursk region Alexei Smirnov confirmed the information about the advance of the Ukrainian “sabotage and intelligence group” in that area. However, according to Smirnov, the Russian armed forces managed to “stabilize” the situation, and there would be no more fighting in the area, says Meduza.

Russia says it repelled Ukrainian airstrikes on the night before Sunday, in addition to the Kursk region, in the Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk and Oryol regions of southwestern Russia.

Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov urged on Sunday, residents of Šebekino, located near the Ukrainian border, to move to temporary accommodation in the city of Belgorod due to increased shooting.

How does the attack affect situations on other fronts?

AFP news agency journalists reported seeing dozens of armored vehicles in the Sumy region of Ukraine on Sunday. The vehicles had a white triangle, which according to AFP Ukraine seems to mark the equipment it used in the attack.

A high-ranking Ukrainian security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP on Saturday that thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are involved in the attack.

Russia has previously said that around a thousand Ukrainian soldiers would participate in the attack.

Neither side has given precise information about the troops or equipment they have sent to the area.

On Sunday a Ukrainian official said that the attack on the Kursk region has not caused Russia to weaken its attack in the eastern parts of Ukraine. It has been estimated to have been one of the background factors behind the Kursk attack.

Air reconnaissance and drone attack forces have, however, been sent to the Kursk region from the southern front, from the Zaporizhzhia region partially occupied by Russia. The Russian governor of the occupation administration of Zaporizhia Yevgeny Balitsky told about it on Sunday on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian soldiers were chased by a sunflower field in the Sumy region of Ukraine on Sunday.

How does the situation affect civilians?

Russia announced on Saturday that it had evacuated 76,000 residents of the border areas. On Sunday evening, the Russian media had not updated the number of evacuees.

On Sunday, the governor of the Kursk region, Smirnov, ordered local authorities to speed up the evacuation of civilians from risk areas, Reuters reports.

In response For Ukraine’s attack on Kursk, Russia has continued its heavy bombing in the Sumy region of Ukraine, which borders Russia’s Kursk region. Ukraine announced on Saturday that it had issued an evacuation order for 20,000 residents.

A temporary accommodation center for refugees evacuated from the city of Suja in the city of Kursk, Russia, on Friday.