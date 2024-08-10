Ukrainian offensive at Kursk | Russian media about Ukraine’s invasion of Russia: Wagner’s mercenaries and Chechnya’s Wolves are there

Ukrainian offensive at Kursk|The Russian media has had difficulty deciding what to call the military operations in the Kursk region.

Russia came by surprise in Ukraine started on Tuesday invasion of Russian soil in the Kursk region.

Judging by everything, the country’s mass media were also surprised.

Two days after the start of the attack, it was still difficult to understand what was happening in the Kursk region by only watching Russian state television channels, says the BBC Russian language service.

“On the other hand, the opponent [Ukraina] has not progressed ‘even a metre’, on the other hand, based on the reports, it seems that almost all of Russia is sending [Kurskin alueelle] humanitarian aid”, the BBC described the Russian media coverage on Thursday.

In the Russian media seems to have had difficulty deciding what word to use for the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region.

According to the BBC, television channels Rossiya 24 and NTV talked about “events in the Kursk region”, while channel 5 and RBK channel talked about “the situation in the region”.

The difficulty in defining the events culminated in the TVTš channel’s report, in which the attack in Ukraine was called a “provocation”, “a trick by the Kiev regime”, “an attack” and “sabotage”, the BBC describes.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, on the other hand, has spoken of “military operations in the direction of Kursk”.

In addition to the state television channels, numerous other media, such as the news agency, have reported on the battles in the Kursk region Tass, Komsomolskaya Pravda -lehti (KP) and Gazeta.ruwebsite.

Russia declared a state of national emergency in the Kursk region on Friday.

Russian according to commentators appearing in the media, Ukraine has at least the leadership of NATO and the United States behind it in the attack.

Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian Duma Leonid Slutsky has blamed the attack on the United States.

“The United States is cynically trying to pretend that it had nothing to do with the Ukrainian army’s attack on the Kursk region, and that it knew nothing [Ukrainan presidentin] to Volodymyr Zelensky about aggressive plans,” Slutski said, according to KP.

The commander of Chechnya’s Ahmat forces Apty Alaudinov in turn said A cup according to which the attack on Ukraine is directly led by NATO.

“Of course, it must be said that this operation is managed directly from NATO headquarters. The matter is clear, because the Ukrainians themselves hardly have the ability to form anything like this,” Alaudinov said, according to Tassi.

Alaudinov argued also that “quite a lot” of French and “a lot” of Polish mercenaries would be fighting in the direction of Kursk.

According to the Gazeta.ru website, Alaudinov has said, on the other hand, that the situation in the Kursk region is not critical, and that “nothing extraordinary” has happened.

Russians according to the media, many different forces have been sent to the Kursk region to counter the advance of the Ukrainian forces.

Gazeta.ru said on Fridaythat the mercenary group Wagner’s forces and the Chechen Ahmat forces had arrived in the Kursk region.

Wagner troops though reportedly disbanded last fall Yevgeny Prigozhin after a failed coup attempt and was merged with other groups directly under the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Komsomolskaya Pravda, the Russian security service FSB is also preventing the Ukrainian attack.

The Russian military said on Friday A cup according to that during the day it had prevented the attempts of the Ukrainian forces to penetrate deeper into the Kursk region. It says that it has stopped Ukraine’s progress in several directions, including in Suža.

Kursk the deputy governor of the region Andrei Belostotsky said on the state channel 1 on Friday that a total of 3,000 people have been evacuated from the area.

On Friday, a local hotel receptionist said for HSthat those residents who can afford it will now leave the city of Kursk. The hotels interviewed in the area said that their rooms were full of refugees from the border regions.

Mayor of Suža Vitaly Slashchev denied A cup including the information that Suža is in the possession of Ukrainian forces.

The mayor was asked about the photo in which a Ukrainian soldier was seen in the city of Suža, to which Slashchev replied on Friday:

“Evacuations are underway, Suža is ours. That’s the whole comment.”

Also the governor of the Kursk region Alexei Smirnov assured earlier on Wednesday on his Telegram channelthat the president With Vladimir Putin the situation is under strict control.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Security Council to discuss the situation in the Kursk region.

Kursk the surrounding areas are A cup have announced that they have sent almost 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Kursk.

Governor Smirnov made the announcement on Friday on his Telegram channel pictures of aid workers and aid boxes. According to the governor, among other things, generators, bottled water and medicines have been sent to the area.

Governor your bet also for the fact that the residents did not publish pictures of the Russian air defense or the movement of troops online or on social media.