Ukrainian offensive at Kursk | Researcher: “It may be that the attack on Kursk is Ukraine’s last straw”

Ukrainian offensive at Kursk|Ukraine hopes to convince the international community that it is worth continuing to support the country’s military, thinks Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkö.

Every you can see that the Ukrainian army knows how to surprise. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Thursday.

This week Ukraine really took and surprised. After months of defensive fighting, the Ukrainian army launched a major offensive in the Kursk region of Russia on Tuesday. Kursk is located right next to the Ukrainian border, near the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine.

According to the experts interviewed by STT, the aims of the attack can only be guessed at the moment, not least because Ukraine itself has been silent about the events and its motives. Ukraine has so far not officially commented on the matter. Even President Zelenskyi has not commented on the attack directly, but only indirectly referred to it. For example, on Thursday, the president stated in his speech that Russia must know the consequences of its attack.

Visiting researcher at the Aleksanteri Institute of the University of Helsinki, docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkön according to Ukraine’s silence is understandable.

“Usually in this kind of attack, the attacker [ei] it’s worth talking a lot or, for example, posting videos, because then the opposing defender would be able to see where the attacker is,” he says.

Ukraine has recently been clearly at the bottom in the fighting in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. It may hope that the attack on Kursk would force Russia to withdraw its forces from Donetsk to the Russian side.

The assistant military professor of the Department of Military Art at the National Defense University (MPKK) would refer to this Juha Kukkolan including the fact that, according to the current information, the Ukrainian troops have not advanced very deep into Russia.

“Most obviously, no big risks have been taken with the idea of ​​attacking terribly deep and then having to be blockaded with that force. So it’s as if something has been done and then we’ll see how Russia reacts to it,” says Kukkola, who is part of MPKK’s Russia group.

Kukkola estimates that it is also possible that the Kursk offensive would be the first part of a new, larger operation.

“In a way, this would be the first stage where the Russian armed forces are forced to do something and then another attack is launched somewhere else.”

Cuckold on the other hand, he says that the Ukrainian soldiers he talked to consider a preventive attack as one possible theory.

According to Käihkö, Ukraine has long been waiting for Russia to attack the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine. However, the Russian attack has not come, and Ukraine could now seize the opportunity itself.

The building was on fire on Wednesday in Suža, Kursk region.

Ukrainian one possible goal may be to draw international media attention to the war in Ukraine again and change the narrative of the war.

According to Kukkola, Ukraine wants to show the international community that the country is capable of new offensive operations.

“[Ukraina] perhaps wants to show his allies that he is in the game,” says Kukkola.

According to Käihkö, Ukraine also hopes to convince the international community that it is worth continuing to support the country’s military. The continuation of support for Ukraine may be jeopardized if the Republicans win the US presidential election in November Donald Trump.

Ukraine also hopes that the political restrictions limiting the use of arms aid provided by its allies would be dismantled.

“The most significant (restriction) at the moment is that, according to current information, the Ukrainians are not allowed to use long-range missiles against Russian air bases. If the Ukrainians were allowed to do this,” it would help Ukraine’s air defense and the defense of its territories.

According to Käihkö, the Russian air force is superior and also one of the reasons why Russia has been successful in the war. The removal of political restrictions on arms aid would thus make it more difficult, for example, for Russian airstrikes.

I’m crazy according to Ukraine can also already prepare for possible future peace negotiations.

“It is possible that if the Republicans in the United States win, then Ukraine will be forced into peace,” Käihkö estimates.

In that case, it may be that peace is agreed on the current front lines, which would be frozen.

“Then it would be good for Ukraine if they also had Russian territory. The reason is simple: then one could exchange region for region.”

In that case, according to Käihkö, Ukraine would have one more chip for peace negotiations.

A sign announcing the start of the Kursk region in Russia.

On Thursday, humanitarian aid was distributed to people evacuated from the border areas of Kursk in the capital of the region, Kursk.

Kursk the attack is, according to current estimates, the first such large-scale attack on Russia. Ukraine has also previously carried out attacks on, for example, the Belgorod region near Kursk.

According to Käihkö, it may be possible that Ukraine simply wants Russia to get the same amount back.

“As Zelenskyi would suggest in his speech, Russia brought the war to Ukraine, and now they themselves should feel what they have done, that is, get it back in the same measure”, Käihkö reflects.

On the other hand, Ukraine may hope that the Russians will also feel that they are not safe.

“Yes, this is part of warfare, that is, we try to convince the other party that it is not worth continuing the war.”

On the other hand, the attack can also have the effect that the Russians see the continuation of the war in Ukraine as even more justified.

Mixed Kukkola and Käihkö also highlight raising fighting morale as an important motive.

“Perhaps we want to raise the morale of the home front by doing something other than a slow retreat. On the other hand, we probably want to influence the Russian atmosphere: after all, it is a pretty big deal from Russia’s point of view that their territory has been taken over, at least temporarily.”

Käihkö says that in his conversations with Ukrainian soldiers, it has become clear that the attack is mostly viewed with acceptance.

“That comment has been that it is absolutely right to attack and that this should have been done two years ago.”

According to Käihkö, Ukraine has already succeeded in raising the spirits of the soldiers.

Käihkö also has a pessimistic interpretation of the situation: it may be that the attack is Ukraine’s last straw. According to this interpretation, in Ukraine, the country is considered to be in such a difficult situation that the country was forced to take a new initiative to reverse the difficult situation.

“The attack is a radical bet, but also a risky one. If thousands of Ukrainians die in the Kursk region or are captured, then Ukraine’s overall situation in the war will only get worse,” says Käihkö.