Ukrainian offensive at Kursk | A Ukrainian source finally revealed what its goal is in the Kursk offensive – Can it succeed in it?

Ukrainian offensive at Kursk|HS fact-checker John Helin estimates that the big question of the next few days is whether Ukraine will launch another attack on Russia in addition to Kursk.

With his attack In the Kursk region of Russia, Ukraine wants to destabilize Russia and stretch the positions of its forces, a Ukrainian source told the AFP news agency over the weekend.

The comment sheds light on what has been discussed since last Tuesday: what is the goal of the surprise attack in Ukraine?

Of these however, there is still a long way to go before the goals are realized, says HS’s fact checker John Helin. For example, destabilizing Russia would require extensive military losses.

“If the attack stays reasonably close to the border, in areas that are not particularly important to Russia militarily or otherwise, it probably won’t have a big impact [Venäjän presidentti Vladimir] Putin’s to the administration”, reflects Helin.

“A wider destruction of Russian forces could be politically difficult for Putin,” he continues.

Russian the stretching of troop positions had not been seen significantly by Monday either.

“An attack can tie up significant Russian forces. However, it has not yet been seen that significant forces would leave for Kursk from the most important regions, such as Donetsk,” says Helin.

He reminds that a surprise attack on Russian soil will significantly tie up Ukrainian forces as well.

Last week, Ukraine’s invasion of Russian soil appeared to be proceeding apace, but it slowed down over the weekend.

“It seems that the offensive has slowed down, and Ukraine has not been able to capture the most important urban centers, such as Suja and Korenevo, which it seemed to want,” says Helin.

On Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense indirectly admitted that Ukrainian troops have advanced at least 25-30 kilometers from the border on the Russian side. However, it said over the weekend that it had stopped the Ukrainian attacks.

US think tank ISW (Institute for Study of War) told however, on Sunday, that despite the slowdown, Ukrainian forces have advanced somewhat west and southwest in Kursk.

On Monday Governor of Belgorod, adjacent to the Kursk region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that people are being evacuated from the Krasnaya Jaruga district near the border due to Ukrainian activity.

By noon on Monday, however, it was not clear to what extent Ukraine is operating on the Belgorod border.

Helin treats the reports from Belgorod with reservations, as there is little information. According to him, since the beginning of the Kursk operation, there have been a few cases where Ukraine has crossed the border but had to retreat soon.

“Ukraine is clearly trying to strike at the border, perhaps to keep Russian troops in the area and to create a media image that the border is being crossed in several places.”

Kursk there are still many uncertainties associated with a surprise attack.

Little is known about Ukraine’s goals beyond the comment of an anonymous Ukrainian source. There is, for example considered whether Ukraine wants to take over Russian territories as a trump card for possible negotiations with Russia.

On Saturday, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said the attack was to restore justice and pressure Russia.

I rang according to the big question in the next few days is whether Ukraine will launch another attack on Russia.

“The question is whether the second attack will start. If not, does it mean that the initial attack did not achieve the desired success or are the achievements good enough for Ukraine”, he ponders.