The NGO “Save Ukraine” reveals this Thursday new data on the deportations of Ukrainian minors to Russia after helping 96 of them return to the countrywhile it is suspected that the real cases are at least 19,400, of which 364 have been able to return.

However, there is no reliable data on the fate of hundreds of thousands of minors in the occupied territories. The NGO has developed six missions to Russia to help relatives of deported Ukrainian minors to access where they are and return them to their country.

The experience has reconfirmed the systematic and deliberate nature of the deportations, the head of the NGO and former advocate for children’s rights, Mykola Kuleba, told a press conference in Kiev.

“Russia is trying to solve its demographic problem and train more soldiers,” stressed Kuleba, who expressed his concern with the militarization and indoctrination to which Ukrainian minors are subjected in Russian families, schools and camps.

Kuleba said that Russia has been using various methods of deporting minors, in addition to sending all the inmates of orphanages and the children of those who have died during the invasion.

Russia used “manipulation, pressure and threats” to force parents to agree to send their children to “rehabilitation” camps in Crimea, Belarus or Russia, Kuleba said.

He assured that civilians in the occupied areas are unaware of the war and are often intimidated into agreeing to send their children “on vacation.”

Irpin Oleg, who decided to stay in the city of Irpin, comforts his son Maksim and his wife Yana, as an evacuation train arrives in the city of Kiev. Photo: ROMAN PILIPEY/ EFE/EPA

It is a deliberate Russian strategy to employ “inhumane” living conditions in such areas, Kuleba said.

Its residents, faced with constant bombing, illegalities and lack of basic services, are presented as being sent to Russia as the only way to “save their children”.

Once the homes of some are released in Ukraine, the minors became hostages in Russia, and Russian citizens easily get temporary guardianship of minors with the reform of the procedures for obtaining Russian citizenship passed last year. he added she.

Alina Kovaliova, a 15-year-old minor who spoke at the news conference along with her mother, Svitlana Popova, fled her home in occupied Kherson after being convinced by a pro-Russian citizen that Ukrainian soldiers would kill them all.

She spent half a year in Mordovia, some 1,500 kilometers from her home, before her mother tracked her down and brought her to Ukraine after traveling with the support of the NGO. Myroslava Kharchenko, a lawyer from “Save Ukraine”, told how she was impressed by how quickly new Russian documents were prepared for Alina and how the presence of her family in Ukraine, as well as her Ukrainian documents, was ignored.

He said that Alina was about to receive Russian citizenship when they managed to send her back to Ukraine.

“Russian law makes it theoretically possible for anyone to kidnap my daughter from school, take her to Russia, place her in temporary custody, and then apply for Russian citizenship and adopt her,” Kharchenko said.

Some of the children the NGO helped return said they were determined to return to Ukraine. Kuleba recounted the case of a 12-year-old boy who said that he had a plan ready to escape from Russia and that the only obstacle was “how to get through the minefields in front.”

Vlada Pavliuk’s grandmother was expected to pick her up on one of the earlier missions but died at a bus stop after undergoing fourteen hours of interrogation by the Russian Federal Security Service.

Vlada was later told by the Russians that no one was waiting for her in the Ukraine. When another relative declared himself willing to pick her up several weeks ago, she was taken to an unknown location and has not been heard from since, Kuleba said.

Russia seeks to “erase the Ukrainian identity,” said Kuleba, who called for international pressure on Moscow to return the deported minors.

