International sanctions against Rosatom should have been imposed long ago, say Ukrainian NGOs after a “Truth Hounds” investigation has revealed the involvement of the Russian nuclear giant in torture and mistreatment of personnel at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been under Russian occupation since March 4, 2022, when it was captured by invading forces.

Although the plant still has the Ukrainian staff who were there at the time of the occupation, it is now under the control of Rosatom and Russian troops and does not generate electricity for Ukrainian consumers.

“Truth Hounds,” a Kiev-based NGO that documents and investigates probable war crimes, spoke with 14 witnesses to events at the plant and concluded that the Russian forces launched a “large-scale and systematic campaign of kidnapping, torture and murder against plant personnel and residents of Energodar.”

According to the report, published early last week, witnesses provided “clear and unequivocal descriptions of torture and other crimes” that could only happen “with the knowledge” of Rosatom, given their scope and the likely effect on the functioning of the plant.

With torture or inhuman treatment, Rosatom is basically violating international facility safety standards, preventing the creation of working conditions.

These include aggravated assaults and brutal beatings, strangulation, electrical torture, forcing victims to dig their own graves, mock executions, threats of rape to victims and their families as well as keeping detainees in overcrowded cells without food, water or fresh air.

One victim said employees “started disappearing” just after the plant fell under Russian control.

He claimed that he was severely beaten for refusing to sign a contract with Rosatom even though he managed to escape from Energodar, his satellite city. Before that he was taken to a forest and forced to dig a grave for himself. Two men, whom he believes were members of the Russian Federal Security Service, shot near his head and threatened to shoot him in the knee.

Another employee, responsible for nuclear safety at the plant, said he was tortured for not wanting to identify staff members with “pro-Ukrainian views.”

For several days the victim received numerous beatings, strangulations and electric shocks, fell unconscious on several occasions and was finally released. So far 30 victims have been identified. At least one, diver Andrí Honcharuk, died under torture.

It is difficult to establish the true scale of the crimes since the Russians analyze the mobile phones of Ukrainians at the plant, Olga Kosharna, an independent Ukrainian nuclear expert who collaborated in writing the report, told EFE.

In many cases “A simple photograph of anything that remotely resembles a military installation” is enough to subject them to brutal torture, the researchers concluded.

‘Risk of nuclear accident’

This constant pressure impacts the ability of personnel to perform their duties correctly and increases the risk of a nuclear accident, Kosharna stressed.

Although Rosatom employees are not directly involved in acts of torture, they are fully aware of it, the report states. “There is clear and verifiable evidence that Rosatom, as a state institution and through its employees, was and is fully aware of the scale of his active torture network at the plant,” the report’s authors argue.



“Punishing Rosatom is long overdue and must be done,” said Dmytro Koval, legal director of “Truth Hounds” at a debate held at the Ukraine Media Center.

