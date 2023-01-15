On the night of Sunday, January 15, Ukrainian nationalists fired three NATO-caliber shells at the Nikitovsky district of the city of Gorlovka. This was reported by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the JCCC.

“At 23:55 – n.p. Novgorodskoye – n.p. Gorlovka (Nikitovsky district): three shells of 155 mm caliber were fired,” the message published in Telegram channel representation of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

The mayor of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko, announced on January 13 that Ukrainian nationalists had shelled the Michurin penal colony. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

On January 9, the center of Gorlovka was also shelled by the Ukrainian military. The mayor specified that the shell exploded on the territory of the walking yard of the city psycho-neurological hospital. No one was hurt during the shelling.

The consequences of the shelling of Gorlovka were captured by the Izvestia correspondent. The footage shows the collapse of the facade of a residential building and broken glass from the windows.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

