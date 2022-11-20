Another shelling by Ukrainian armed forces was recorded on Sunday night, November 20, in the city of Ilovaisk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republic’s representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to war crimes of Ukraine reported.

“03:50 — n.p. Memrick – n.p. Ilovaisk: three missiles were fired from the M142 HIMARS installation, ”the message posted in Telegram-channel SCCC.

Another shelling of the city was carried out by Ukrainian nationalists on November 17. Then they fired at Ilovaisk from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) twice in two minutes – at 17:06 and 17:08.

At the same time, it was reported that the armed formations of Ukraine fired at the Proletarsky district of Donetsk from American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. The shelling took place at night. Two missiles were fired from the M142 installation.

On November 19, lieutenant colonel of the People’s Militia (NM), deputy of the DPR parliament Andrei Baevsky said that the air defense systems of Donetsk are fully coping with their tasks, but they cannot fully protect the city from shelling. To do this, it is necessary to destroy the firing points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the President of the Russian Federation announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

