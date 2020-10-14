The national team of Ukraine at home beat Spain in the UEFA Nations League match. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, October 13, in Kiev and ended with a score of 1: 0 in favor of the hosts. The only goal in the 78th minute of the game was scored by the midfielder of the Ukrainian team Viktor Tsygankov.

The victory allowed the Ukrainian national team to bring the number of points scored to six. The team is in third place in the group at number 4 of Division A. The Spaniards have one point more in the asset, the team leads the quartet.

Six days ago, the Ukrainian national team played away in a friendly match with the reigning world champions – the French. Andriy Shevchenko’s team suffered a record defeat for themselves with a score of 1: 7.