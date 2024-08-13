Nataliya Gumenyuk is a Ukrainian journalist, writer and documentary filmmaker who has focused on investigating major global conflicts. She is the founder of the Public Interest Journalism Lab, has been a correspondent in more than 50 nations and, in the midst of the war in her country, co-founded The Reckoning Project, an initiative specializing in exposing and investigating war crimes. In The Interview, Gumenyuk explains to France 24 how this project works and what its impact has been in the midst of the conflict.

