SBU accused the deputy who caused the explosion in Transcarpathia of terrorism

Sergei Batrin, a deputy of the Keretskovsky village council of the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, who exploded grenades during a meeting, was formally charged. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The material states that SBU investigators classify the explosion of three military grenades during a meeting of the Keretskiv village council in Transcarpathia as a terrorist act that led to grave consequences. Sergei Batrin was accused under Part 2 of Article 258 (“Terrorist Act”) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Representatives of the SBU also reported that Batrin is under medical supervision and security. Subsequently, a preventive measure will be chosen for him. In addition, investigators conducted a search in the deputy’s apartment, where they allegedly found a suicide note, the contents of which are being studied.

The department clarified that as a result of the explosion on December 15, 23 people were injured, including the suspect – 16 men and 7 women aged from 28 to 68 years. They received injuries of varying severity; most were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds.

Earlier it became known that deputy Sergei Batrin regained consciousness. According to Ukrainian media, reinforced security was installed at his room “to avoid reprisals from the relatives of the victims.”