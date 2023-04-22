Ukraine received anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) Hawk without radars as military assistance, the publication reported. foreign policy.

“Ukraine <...> is trying to temporarily replace the American Patriot <...> with Soviet Buk missiles and the Hawk medium-range missile system, which the US Army stopped using in the 1990s and which arrived in Ukraine without radar,” it says. in an article dated April 20, citing Ukrainian MP Alexandra Ustinova.

The material does not specify which country sent the SAM data.

Ustinova noted that Ukraine had hoped to launch an offensive in April, but due to a shortage of weapons, the launch date was “put off indefinitely.”

On April 21, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine, with the current level of NATO support, could succeed in a counteroffensive when it found the right moment. He also expressed confidence that Kyiv, one way or another, needs powerful help from the West. According to the forecasts of the press secretary, the Kiev counteroffensive is expected in about a month.

At the same time, on April 16, The Washington Post wrote that US officials recognize the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have enough ammunition for a successful counteroffensive.

On the alleged offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which should begin in May, on March 15, the American newspaper Politico reported. It was noted that Ukraine is considering two offensive scenarios.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, on January 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a new round of supplies to Ukraine of more advanced military equipment could “only drag out the whole story.”

The West stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.