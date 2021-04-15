The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the presidential faction “Servant of the People” Aleksey Movchan said that he did not know who the General of the USSR Army Nikolai Vatutin was, who led the operation to liberate Kiev in the Great Patriotic War.

“The previous government made the issue of decommunization. Thanks to them, because they nullified the opportunity to elect our heroes. In the modern world, heroes are different. We have to choose not those whom we no longer know. I also don’t know who Vatutin is, to be honest, ”the politician said on the air of the Nash TV channel.

During the Second World War, Vatutin was the commander of the First Ukrainian Front, whose soldiers crossed the Dnieper and participated in the liberation of the Ukrainian capital.

Since 2015, Ukraine has been pursuing a policy of decommunization within the framework of the law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes”. The law provides for the renaming of all topographic objects whose names are reminiscent of the Soviet Union.

For example, on February 11, the Kiev District Administrative Court overturned the city council’s decision to rename Moskovsky Prospekt into Prospect named after Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera, one of the leaders of the Ukrainian nationalist movement. IN the decision the court says that when deciding to rename a number of streets in Kiev, including Moskovsky Prospekt, Kutuzov, Suvorov and Bauman Streets and others, the opinion of a number of individuals and organizations was not taken into account, and the City Council did not conduct a historical study on the criteria for selecting new names streets.