Part of Odessa may be flooded or destroyed if the dam of the Khadzhibey estuary breaks through. Tatyana Plachkova, a deputy of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, said this at a briefing on March 17.

Plachkova noted that no one has been involved in the dam for 20 years, so there is a possibility of a breakthrough, which will lead to a man-made and environmental disaster.

“Each of you knows what the Khadzhibey estuary is. This is the northwestern part of the Black Sea, 560 million cubic meters of water with an area of ​​112 square kilometers. Everyone understands the importance of the dam that holds this entire reservoir, ”added Plachkova.

Earlier, in the winter of 2021, a rare natural phenomenon of “boiling” of the sea was observed in Odessa. Many eyewitnesses filmed it and posted it on social networks.

The footage shows how thick steam rises from the Black Sea, as if the sea is boiling. This phenomenon is explained by a sharp drop in air temperature when the water temperature is still high enough.

Oleksandr Kendzera, Deputy Director of the Institute of Geophysics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, noted that at low air temperatures and high water temperatures, the impression is created that the sea is smoking.