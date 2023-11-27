Servant of the People deputy Bezuglaya hinted obscenely at the failures of the commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security and Defense, MP from the Servant of the People party Maryana Bezuglaya on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) obscenely hinted at the failures of the commander-in-chief of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny.

She published a picture showing a cartoon character wearing a military cap sitting at a table. “I don’t know – approx. Lenti.ru), where is the plan of attack,” the caption reads.

Earlier, Bezuglaya called on Zaluzhny to resign due to the lack of a concrete action plan for the next year. The deputy said that during the discussion of the budget they tried to find out from the commander-in-chief his further vision of combat operations, rotation and mobilization.

During the non-public tense discussion, she said, the general was unable to provide any ideas, although the dissatisfaction of the Kyiv authorities with Zaluzhny’s lack of clear plans began to manifest itself in the summer, on the eve of the counteroffensive.