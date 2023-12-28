Deputy Vitrenko: Kyiv authorities hid the metro accident rate from citizens

The Kyiv authorities have long known about the accident rate of stations in the southern part of the blue metro line. However, the decision to close was made now. As the deputy of the Kyiv City Council Andrey Vitrenko said, the repairs will take more than six months, the TV channel reports.glad“

“The preliminary examination took place a long time ago, and there was a report from a research enterprise that recorded the accident rate of the metro line,” the deputy explained.

According to him, an agreement was concluded for 21.5 million hryvnia (571.5 thousand dollars) with a company that will develop documentation for the repair. Vitrenko also emphasized that Kyiv residents need to prepare for the fact that the metro line “will not work for a long time—more than six months.”

Earlier, Andrey Vitrenko said that the closure of the Metro bridge in Kyiv would lead to an apocalypse in the city. He emphasized that the poor condition of the bridge has been known for two years.

Earlier it was reported that in Kyiv, due to the subsidence of the tunnel, traffic on another section of the blue Obolonsko-Teremkovskaya metro line would be blocked. It was also clarified that the option of partially closing the section with the organization of “shuttle traffic” is now being considered. During the repair of the first tunnel, the second will continue to work in two directions.