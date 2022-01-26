Ukraine.- A Ukrainian mother has bought a whole tactical kit and a huge automatic rifle because of his fear of the Russian invasion.

Mariana Zhaglo is a marketing researcher and spent $1,300 on a rifle, case and camouflage luggage, after listening to a conversation between soldiers about the best rifle.

The mother of three children, bought a Zbroyar Z-15 carbine, a hunting rifle by designation, but the 52-year-old didn’t buy it to shoot animals.

According to The Times: The mother said that she does not want her children to inherit the problems of Ukraine or to transmit threats to them “it is better that I deal with this now”.

“If it comes to that, we will fight for Kiev; we will fight to protect our city. If the fighting starts, they will come here. Kiev is a prime target“.

Mariana lives in Kiev, a well-known city in Russia as “the mother of Russian cities,” a nickname reflecting the supposed belief that Ukraine and surrounding areas near the Russian border rightfully belong to Moscow.

The mother also belongs to the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine (PTO), so it has a silencer, bipod and telescopic sight attached to the weapon.

The Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces is a volunteer unit of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Also bought a case, camouflage for snow, a bulletproof vest, ammunition bags, boots and a surplus British Army uniform for $1,000.

Mariana also attended a course as a sniper After two weeks, she is now ready with her gun and has stocked up on supplies and food, as well as “lots, lots of ammunition.”

Mariana is far from the only Ukrainian woman taking up arms to protect her home, as ordinary citizens have joined the Territorial Defense Forces and are facing military confrontation, while Vladimir Putin’s forces wait at the border.

