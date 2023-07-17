Ukrainian missiles on the Crimean bridge: a span collapses, at least two dead

The Kerch bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, was hit by some Ukrainian missiles in the night between Sunday 16 and Monday 17 July: the attack would have caused the collapse of a span and the death of at least two people.

The passage of cars was completely blocked as was that of trains even if the railway bridge, which travels parallel to the road, was not damaged.

🚨🇷🇺🇺🇦 Warning: several explosions reported on the bridge of #Kerchwhich connects the #Russia at the #Crimea. The Blog opens the live broadcast. pic.twitter.com/NyKwZkNJHk — Dario D’Angelo (@dariodangelo91) July 17, 2023

The Kerch bridge had already been attacked by Ukraine on 8 October on the occasion of the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For the attack, the Ukrainian military may have used Storm Shadow missiles, which have just been delivered by the UK.

Kiev’s goal would be to definitively block the passage to limit supplies to Russia, at that point available only by sea or through the land corridor to the north where the Ukrainian counter-offensive is underway.