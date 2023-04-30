Information was given by the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz; location is close to the border with Ukraine

A Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian village of Suzemka (Bryansk region, close to the border with Ukraine) left at least 2 civilians dead. The information was given by the local governor, Alexander Bogomaz, in a message published on the Telegram application in the early hours of Sunday (30.Apr.2023), local time – Saturday night (29.Apr) in Brazil.

“According to preliminary data, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more houses were partially destroyed. Emergency services continue to work on site”, he wrote the governor.

Watch the video posted on Twitter (37s):

⚡️The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Suzemka in the Bryansk region, Russia. pic.twitter.com/xQkqvuevHl — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) April 29, 2023

According to Bogomaz, the Armed Forces of Ukraine “again bombed the village of Suzemka”. “The air defense system of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation shot down several shells. there were no victims”, declared via Telegram.

Hostilities are intensifying on both sides of the conflict. On Friday (28.Apr), the Russia attacked The Ukraine with missiles. At least 23 people died during attacks in the south and center of the country. Kiev said he is “almost ready to launch a major ground attack to retake the occupied lands”.

A drone attack caused, on Saturday (April 29), a fire in a fuel depot in the port of Sevastopol, in Crimea. The Governor of the Sevastopol Autonomous Region, Mikhail Razvozhaevsaid that “only 1 drone was able to reach the oil reservoir” and no one was hurt. Russia says the drones were Ukrainian.

Another drone was shot down and the wreckage was found on the shore near the port. The agency claims that more than 10 petroleum product tanks with a capacity of 40,000 tons were destroyed. They would be used by the Russian Fleet of the Black Sea.